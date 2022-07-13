Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 600,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

