Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Declines By 95.4%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 2,032,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Whitehaven Coal to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of WHITF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,004. Whitehaven Coal has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

