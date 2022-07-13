Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Decreases By 93.4%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 4,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $213,587.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,080,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,921,749.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 100,968 shares of company stock worth $1,051,633.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 375,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 107,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

