Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Increases By 587.7%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 69.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,905. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

