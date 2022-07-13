Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Drops By 83.8%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,268. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
