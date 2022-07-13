Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Drops By 83.8%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,268. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

