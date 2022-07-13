Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW) Drops By 90.5%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LFTRW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 32,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,972. Lefteris Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

