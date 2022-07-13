Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Expands By 772.7%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 772.7% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFFB stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 2,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 17.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

