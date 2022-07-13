Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Declines By 97.0%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMCI stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,696. Infinite Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

