Short Interest in Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Expands By 568.2%

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 568.2% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKZ. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawks Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Hawks Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Hawks Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.