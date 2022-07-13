Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Expands By 1,300.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,124. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.55.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
