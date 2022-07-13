Short Interest in Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Expands By 1,300.0%

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,124. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

