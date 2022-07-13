Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Grows By 870.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a growth of 870.6% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

