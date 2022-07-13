Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Declines By 86.3%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,416. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 29.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.