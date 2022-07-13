Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Drops By 97.6%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($36.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

EBKDY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 491,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

