Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Grows By 1,067.6%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 1,067.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
EVM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,792. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.36.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.0356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
