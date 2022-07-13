Short Interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Decreases By 84.9%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 813,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan acquired 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $39,928.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,721,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,606.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

ANGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

