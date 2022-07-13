Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rises By 741.2%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a growth of 741.2% from the June 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 86,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,237. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.5641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.60) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.10) to €1.10 ($1.10) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.10) to €1.90 ($1.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.20) to €4.40 ($4.40) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

