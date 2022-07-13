SHIELD Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $69,408.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,329.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,040.67 or 0.05383838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00244564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.00634850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00071578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00503628 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

