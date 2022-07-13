Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) target price by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($36.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.32) to GBX 2,025 ($24.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($35.38) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.21).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 1,998 ($23.76) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.25).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

