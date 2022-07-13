SelfKey (KEY) Trading Up 29% Over Last 7 Days

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and approximately $54.92 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

