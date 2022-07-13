SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKLTY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 89,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. SEEK has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $52.11.
About SEEK (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEEK (SKLTY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.