Seaview Investment Managers LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,377,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter.

BSTZ stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 4,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,445. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

