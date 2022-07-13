Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 680 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.05% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

