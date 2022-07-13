Seaview Investment Managers LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCOM. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,957,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,671,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,380,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,445,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

FCOM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,506. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.