Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases 4,336 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,797,000 after buying an additional 1,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 320,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 776,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,666,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,021,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after purchasing an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

BATS:OMFL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 71,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.