Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NULV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. 149,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.
