Seaview Investment Managers LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,277,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,349.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,695 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after buying an additional 97,215 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

