Seaview Investment Managers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.24. 22,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

