Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.96. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $110.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

