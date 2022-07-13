Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

