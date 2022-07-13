Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Lifted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 123,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 39,279 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. 9,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,691. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

