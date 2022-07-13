SCHRODERS IS Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,682 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,682 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.3% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

