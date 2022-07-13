SCHRODERS IS Ltd Invests $360,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Barclays reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

