Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 27333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$20.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

Get Sarama Resources alerts:

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.