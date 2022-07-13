Sarah Ellard Sells 18,000 Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Sarah Ellard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £58,320 ($69,362.51).

CHG traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 324.81 ($3.86). 174,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,747. Chemring Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 383.50 ($4.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 340.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.07. The company has a market cap of £919.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2,028.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 360 ($4.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

