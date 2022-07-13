Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 132,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

