Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in June

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SRAFF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Wednesday. 25,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandfire Resources America (SRAFF)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.