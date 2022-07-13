Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in June

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SRAFF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Wednesday. 25,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

