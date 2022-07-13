Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.97

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.40. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 2,780 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cheuvreux downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($14.50) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

