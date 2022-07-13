Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($120.00) to €134.00 ($134.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. Safran has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

