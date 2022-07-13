SafeMoon Inu (SMI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,109.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $32,109.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About SafeMoon Inu

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.