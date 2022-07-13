Ryo Currency Trading Down 0.2% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $556,345.08 and approximately $84.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,474.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.63 or 0.05400078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00027842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00245799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00634067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00071675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00505380 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,254,260 coins and its circulating supply is 39,136,948 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

