Rotharium Hits One Day Volume of $138,705.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (RTH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Rotharium coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rotharium has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Rotharium has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $138,705.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rotharium Coin Profile

Rotharium is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

