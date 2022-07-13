Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RVSDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 202,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
