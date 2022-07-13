Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Underperform”

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

RBA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 590,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,294. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

