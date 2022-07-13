Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Update

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the June 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:RONI remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,497. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,653,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 705,616 shares in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

