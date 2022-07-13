Revolution Populi (RVP) Hits Market Cap of $14.13 Million

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $14.13 million and $47,453.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

