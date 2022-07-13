Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVHU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. 10,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 29,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVHU. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,644,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

