Reviewing Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Leslie’s and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 1 10 0 2.91 Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46

Leslie’s presently has a consensus target price of $28.18, suggesting a potential upside of 80.65%. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $22.58, suggesting a potential upside of 49.96%. Given Leslie’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Risk & Volatility

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leslie’s and Petco Health and Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.34 billion 2.12 $126.63 million $0.72 21.67 Petco Health and Wellness $5.81 billion 0.59 $164.42 million $0.68 22.15

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Leslie’s. Leslie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leslie’s and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 9.97% -48.04% 15.88% Petco Health and Wellness 3.09% 8.93% 3.09%

Summary

Leslie’s beats Petco Health and Wellness on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of March 23, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,500 Petco locations in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico that included a network of approximately 200 in-store veterinary hospitals. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

