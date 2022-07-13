ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on ReNeuron Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.