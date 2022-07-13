Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shot up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 229,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 401,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16.
