Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shot up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 229,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 401,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

About Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.