RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00269869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00074295 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003452 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000479 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.